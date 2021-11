Towanda, Pa. — A 43-year-old Bradford County man is behind bars on $50,000 monetary bail after Towanda State Police said he failed to register his new job with Megan’s Law.

Bryon Mulno of Wysox was taken into custody and charged with second-degree felony failure to comply, according to state trooper Miranda Musick.

Mulno is being held at the Bradford County Prison as he awaits a Nov. 24 preliminary hearing with Judge Todd Carr.

