Berwick, Pa. — A 20-year-old Berwick man pled guilty to third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and a summary charge of purchase alcohol beverage by a minor in Columbia County Court.

Quinten Schmidt, 20, of Berwick, was initially charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly engaging in a fight with a neighbor.

On July 14, officers responded to a call around the 100 block of Walnut Street in Berwick. Once on scene, officers spoke with the caller, who said he and Schmidt got into a physical altercation and he was shoved into a window.

Schmidt allegedly showed up at the residence and began banging on the front door. After being asked about why he was doing this the fight ensued, according to the report.

Officers spoke with Schmidt, who was in the backyard of the residence allegedly attempting to fight people as they walked by. Offices said they could detect the strong odor of alcohol on Schmidt, who is 20 years old and under the legal age to consume alcohol.

Schmidt was given $20,000 monetary bail and held at the Northumberland County Prison before he pled guilty to the misdemeanor and summary charges.

