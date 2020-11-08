Centre County, Pa. — On Oct. 24 state troopers out of Rockview responded to a call about a trespassing situation at 730 Snydertown Road in Centre County, according to a report by officer Joshua Knoffsinger.

Officers said a call was placed by the resident stating a Sarah Leanne Zimmerman, 38, of Curwensville, was dancing outside of the property. The caller was not at the home, but allegedly informed officers Zimmerman had not lived at the property for more than a year.

According to the report, when officers arrived, they found Zimmerman sitting on a recliner inside the residence. Knoffsinger said Zimmerman told officers she did not live at the home and acknowledged she was not supposed to be inside.

She informed officers she was there to give presents to children, according to the report.

Zimmerman was charged with felony criminal trespassing. She was initially held in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail. It was changed to unsecured bail on Nov. 4.

Zimmerman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. with the Honorable Judge Jonathan D. Grine.