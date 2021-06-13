Bloomsburg, Pa. —After several attempts to warn a man about staying away from a property in Bloomsburg, officers finally had to arrest him when he was discovered hiding in a shed.

On May 26 and 27, Chad Young, 24, of Bloomsburg was told not to be on a property located on Wirt Street. After the second time, officers said they warned Young he would be charged.

On May 29, officers responded to a call from the property that Young was inside a shed in the backyard. As officers arrived, they discovered Young in the shed with what appeared to be marijuana inside his front pocket.

Young was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing after Bloomsburg Police responded to reports of him being on the property.

Records show Young was also charged with third-degree misdemeanor defiant trespass law and legal definition and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Young was given $5,000 unsecured bail, which he posted on June 9. Records show Young’s case remains active as it awaits filing of information.