Charged_2021

Bloomsburg, Pa. —After several attempts to warn a man about staying away from a property in Bloomsburg, officers finally had to arrest him when he was discovered hiding in a shed.

On May 26 and 27, Chad Young, 24, of Bloomsburg was told not to be on a property located on Wirt Street. After the second time, officers said they warned Young he would be charged.

On May 29, officers responded to a call from the property that Young was inside a shed in the backyard. As officers arrived, they discovered Young in the shed with what appeared to be marijuana inside his front pocket.

Young was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing after Bloomsburg Police responded to reports of him being on the property.

Records show Young was also charged with third-degree misdemeanor defiant trespass law and legal definition and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Young was given $5,000 unsecured bail, which he posted on June 9. Records show Young’s case remains active as it awaits filing of information.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!