Williamsport, Pa. – A federal jury found a Williamsport man guilty in connection with the distribution of heroin that caused users to overdose and need to be revived, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pa. records stated.

Raymond G. Howard, 45, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 26.

In an Oct. 26 detention order, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann said Howard will be held in custody at a corrections facility pending formal sentencing.

Howard was the final of four men to be convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in and around Williamsport between October 2016 and July 2017, according to court records.

Howard's co-defendants, Wayne Davidson, 27, Nathan Crowder Jr., 32, and Markeese Askew, 27, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances earlier this month.

Howard was the only one to take his case to trial. The jury found that Howard conspired to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture containing heroin.

"The conspirators traveled by car, from various locations in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the purpose of obtaining, transporting, and distributing bulk quantities of heroin," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin wrote in a July 25, 2019 indictment.

Howard and Davidson's product, "a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and carfentanil," resulted in serious bodily injury to persons identified as BK, SP, RS, and CS, the indictment stated.

The drug purchasers and/or users "overdosed and required medical treatment to be revived," Martin wrote in a Sept. 25 plea agreement for Howard's co-defendant Davidson.

Davidson was sentenced to a minimum of 135 months and a maximum of 210 months in prison, and a supervised release term of not less than four years, according to the agreement.

In Crowder's Sept. 28 plea agreement, Martin said the heroin and carfentanil mixture that Crowder distributed caused "serious bodily injury to JJ, BB, and AM."

Crowder will be sentenced to a minimum prison term of 135 months, and a maximum term of 210 months, and a minimum supervised release term of six years, the agreement states.

In Askew's Sept. 23 plea agreement, Martin said that the heroin and carfentanil mixture he distributed caused "serious bodily injury to RS."

Askew will be sentenced to a minimum prison term of 135 months, and a maximum term of 210 months, and a minimum supervised release term of six years, the agreement states.