Williamsport, Pa. — Two federal inmates were charged separately for possessing cell phones at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg and Low Security Correctional Institution at Allenwood.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christopher Edwards, 51, possessed an iPhone on Oct. 22, 2021 at USP Lewisburg.

In a separate case, Angel Anchondo, 20, possessed an LG cell phone on Dec. 15, 2021 at the Allenwood prison.

Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cell phones to ensure institutional security.

If convicted, Edwards and Anchondo face a maximum of one year of incarceration and a fine.

