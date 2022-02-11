Williamsport, Pa. – An inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 18 months’ imprisonment for possessing a weapon.

Hugo Reynosa, 26, will serve this sentence consecutive to his current sentence of 96 months imprisonment for distributing nearly four kilograms of pure methamphetamine, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Reynosa was previously found guilty of possessing a weapon in prison following a December 2021 bench trial. On May 12, 2020, officers at USP Lewisburg caught Reynosa trying to dispose of a 6.25-inch piece of metal with a crude handle and sharp point, commonly referred to as a “shank,” during a mass search of Reynosa’s unit, according to the release.

Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann handled the sentencing at the Williamsport federal courthouse.