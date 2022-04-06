Williamsport, Pa. — A federal inmate at United States Penitentiary in Allenwood was sentenced to 27 months in prison for possessing a shank while in prison.

Ellis Gene Battle, 42, was observed fighting with another innate last January, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Battle disregarded commands to stop, and then ran to a cell where he attempted to dispose of a 7.5-inch sharpened piece of metal, commonly referred to as a “shank.”

United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann presided over the sentencing at federal court on March 31. Battle's sentence will run consecutively to his previous federal sentences for possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a weapon in prison.



