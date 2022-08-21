DOJ logo new size.jpg

Williamsport, Pa.  — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison. 

Marshall Martinez, 37, allegedly possessed a 5-iinch blade of sharpened plastic, commonly referred to as a "shank" on June 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. 

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine. 

 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.