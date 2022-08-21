Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison.
Marshall Martinez, 37, allegedly possessed a 5-iinch blade of sharpened plastic, commonly referred to as a "shank" on June 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.
