White Deer, Pa. – The attack on an Allenwood Federal Penitentiary correctional officer in 2020 was allegedly an ISIS terrorist attack, according to the federal government.

On Monday, Abdulrahman el Bahnasawy requested through his attorney permission to plead no contest to two counts of assault on a federal officer.

In a brief of opposition, Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel noted that at the time of the attack Bahnasawy had a note in his sock that said, "This is a terrorist attack for the Islamic state." A pledge of allegiance to ISIS was found inside Bahnasawy's cell after the attack.

Bahnasawy was serving a 40-year sentence for plotting in 2016 to blow up the New York City subway system on behalf of ISIS. He also had plans to detonate bombs in Times Square and shoot people in public areas.

Correctional officer Dale Franquet Jr., had critical injuries after Bahnasawy stabbed him in the eye, face, and neck with a 14.5-inch shank shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2020.

Franquet, who was also a wrestling coach at Midd-West High School in Snyder County, was taken to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition for several weeks. Franquet lost an eye and suffered a brain injury, according to court documents.

Bahnasawy also assaulted a female correctional officer with such force that his shank punctured the spray canister she was using to deter the attack.

Other charges against Bahnasawy include two counts each of assault with intent to commit murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He also was charged with single counts of possession of a prohibited object and providing material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

A no contest plea would not deter terrorist acts of violence in general and specifically terrorist assaults on correctional officers, Rocktashel wrote.

Bahnasawy has mental health conditions that have been well-documented in court and prison records. However, he has not satisfactorily demonstrated that he cannot recall the offense and therefore cannot admit facts supporting guilt, Rocktashel said.

Bahnasawy can recall and recount in some detail the auditory hallucinations that reportedly directed him to attack the correctional officers, according to his psychiatric expert. Bahnasawy also had the auditory hallucinations when he plotted to bomb the New York subway system. "He also reports that while he sometimes believes that the voice is real, with the help of medication he understands that is only a hallucination," Rocktashel wrote.

Due to Bahnasawy's extensive mental health history, Rocktashel is urging a further review of his competency by the Bureau of Prisons psychiatrists or psychologists appointed by the court.

Bahnasawy is currently being housed at a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.