Williamsport, Pa. – Three men were detained Monday as a part of a federal sting operation into child prostitution.

Frank A. Nork and Erick D. Metzger were arrested in Union County. Patrick Taylor was arrested in Snyder County, according to court documents.

U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle ordered the men detained. Criminal complaints for each of the men were signed off by an FBI agent and listed the charges as attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and prostitution.

The complaints did not contain any details surrounding the circumstances of the charges. Most of the court documents are under seal at this time.

The federal public defender was appointed to represent Nork and Metzger. Taylor is being represented by Williamsport attorney Kyle Rude, according to court documents.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice Middle District said a press release will be issued later this week.