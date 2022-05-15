Williamsport, Pa. – Several inmates at Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood were indicted this week by a federal grand jury for possession of contraband, including:

Clayton Givens, 33, possession of a metal razor on March 15.

George May, 23, possession of a shank on March 30.

Thomas Burton, 46, possession of marijuana on Feb. 25.

The defendants face a maximum of five years of incarceration and a fine for the possession of contraband charges.

A fourth inmate, Rauon Gordon, 28, was indicted after he was caught with a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of buprenorphine, also known as Suboxone, and a Schedule III controlled substance and narcotics. The maximum penalty under law for Gordon’s charges is 20 years imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release and a fine.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.