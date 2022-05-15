Williamsport, Pa. – Several inmates at Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood were indicted this week by a federal grand jury for possession of contraband, including:
- Clayton Givens, 33, possession of a metal razor on March 15.
- George May, 23, possession of a shank on March 30.
- Thomas Burton, 46, possession of marijuana on Feb. 25.
The defendants face a maximum of five years of incarceration and a fine for the possession of contraband charges.
A fourth inmate, Rauon Gordon, 28, was indicted after he was caught with a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of buprenorphine, also known as Suboxone, and a Schedule III controlled substance and narcotics. The maximum penalty under law for Gordon’s charges is 20 years imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release and a fine.