Williamsport, Pa. – Several inmates at Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood were indicted this week by a federal grand jury for possession of contraband, including:

  • Clayton Givens, 33, possession of a metal razor on March 15.
  • George May, 23, possession of a shank on March 30.
  • Thomas Burton, 46, possession of marijuana on Feb. 25.

The defendants face a maximum of five years of incarceration and a fine for the possession of contraband charges.

A fourth inmate, Rauon Gordon, 28, was indicted after he was caught with a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of buprenorphine, also known as Suboxone, and a Schedule III controlled substance and narcotics.  The maximum penalty under law for Gordon’s charges is 20 years imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release and a fine. 

