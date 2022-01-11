Williamsport, Pa. – An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood pleaded guilty last week in federal court to possessing a cell phone while in prison.

On Nov. 16, 2020, staff at FCI Allenwood found Jason White, 27, to be in possession of a bundle containing an L8star mini cell phone and several scraps of paper soaked in synthetic cannabinoid, according to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus. Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cell phones due to the institutional security risks posed by their use, according to a press release.

Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle sentenced White to four months’ imprisonment to run consecutively to his current prison sentence.