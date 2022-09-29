Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood pleaded guilty last week to possessing contraband in prison.
A correctional officer searched Christian Mendez-Castro, 29, on Nov. 16, 2019 and discovered a hard piece of plastic fashioned into a knife with a rubber handle, as well as papers that were soaked in synthetic cannabinoids, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.
Mendez-Castrol made the plea in federal court on Sept. 21 in front of U.S. Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann
Brann ordered the U.S. Probation Office to complete a presentence investigation report for Mendez-Castro. Sentencing has not been scheduled.
The maximum penalty for possessing contraband in prison is five years’ imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.