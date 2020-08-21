The FBI’s Philadelphia and Baltimore Divisions are asking for the public's help in identifying several armed and dangerous individuals responsible for more than a dozen pharmacy robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The suspects, dressed in dark clothing with hoods, face masks, and gloves, use pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs; primarily Oxycodone, Percocet, and Promethazine.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for these pharmaceutical robberies.

Further information can be found at FBI.gov