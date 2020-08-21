FBI Offers $25,000 Reward for Information on Serial Armed Robbers Targeting PA, MD Pharmacies
The FBI’s Philadelphia and Baltimore Divisions are asking for the public's help in identifying several armed and dangerous individuals responsible for more than a dozen pharmacy robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The suspects, dressed in dark clothing with hoods, face masks, and gloves, use pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs; primarily Oxycodone, Percocet, and Promethazine.
The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for these pharmaceutical robberies.
Further information can be found at FBI.gov.
Anyone with information on these subjects or robberies is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
