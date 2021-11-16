Philadelphia, Pa. -- The FBI is seeking identifying information about an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim. The victim is part of an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

An initial video of the unidentified male, known only as John Doe 45, shows him with a child and was first recorded in June 2020 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Data embedded in the video files indicate the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019, according to an FBI press release.

John Doe 45 is described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache, and a beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Photographs, an informational poster, and an audio clip featuring John Doe 45 can be found on the FBI’s website.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.