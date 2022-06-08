Williamsport, Pa. — The father of a woman who died by suicide in February at Northumberland County Prison has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming that the prison was short-staffed at the time and failed to follow suicide watch procedures.

The woman’s father and administrator of her estate, Timothy McAndrew, of Paxinos, filed the lawsuit on May 26 against Northumberland County Prison officials and commissioners.

The lawsuit, which was filed at U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport, alleges prison staff did not monitor Meghan K. McAndrew, 41, of Mount Carmel, adequately after placing her under suicide watch after she arrived there on Feb. 6. She was found unresponsive in her cell on Feb. 11, with a sheet wrapped around her neck, according to court documents. McAndrew was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township, where she was pronounced dead.

At the time, the prison had a staff of 34 corrections officers, but was supposed to have 78 to be considered fully staffed, according to the complaint. McAndrew was supposed to be checked on every 15 minutes while on suicide watch, but the estate maintains staff failed to check on her for a three-hour period prior to being found unresponsive in her cell. The estate also alleges that the staff had not been adequately trained to take the necessary precautions to prevent suicide.

The county did not declare a state of emergency at the prison until March 29, when there were 32 corrections officers to handle an inmate population of more than 200.

The estate also alleges that McAndrew was not properly evaluated for psychological issues when she was committed, despite the fact she was a known drug user who was likely to start detoxification. McAndrew had been taken to prison on a bench warrant and had been charged with misdemeanor drug charges.

McAndrew also was placed in segregation, which is not recommended for inmates on suicide watch, according to the complaint.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include former prison warden Bruce Kovach, who recently retired. Also named are Northumberland County Commissioners, Samuel J. Schiccatano, Joseph M. Klebon, and Kymberly L. Best. Six unnamed corrections officers also are named in the lawsuit. James Hoskin, a former correctional officer at the prison, also is named in the lawsuit but he is incorrectly listed as a Northumberland County Commissioner.

The Northumberland County Commissioner's office declined to comment, stating they cannot comment on pending litigation.

The estate is asking for more than $75,000 in damages for five counts of wrongful death, medical negligence, and survival claims plus civil rights violations. McAndrew’s father is listed as a beneficiary, as well as her husband, Rory Long of Orangeville.

Attorney Franklin E. Kepner III, of Berwick, is representing the estate.

