Watsontown, Pa. — After allegedly beating a man brutally with a wooden paddle, a family of three reportedly buried him in the nearby woods and kept that secret for two years until a woman contacted police.

Trooper James Nestico, of Pennsylvania state police at Milton, said Richard Leroy Jameson II died after being beaten at the residence at 415 Groover Road in Delaware Township in 2020.

Earlier this week, a woman contacted state police and told them about the alleged violent act that killed Jameson. The woman said she had been contacted by another woman who was a witness at the scene of the homicide, who recounted the events that led to Jameson's death.

Dorothy M. Huffman 44, and Thomas Huffman, 45, were arrested Wednesday morning on criminal homicide charges. Their nephew, 17-year-old Kayden C. Koser, was also arrested. All three resided at the Groover Road residence at the time of the alleged homicide, Nestico said.

The Huffmans were committed to Northumberland County Prison after arraignment Wednesday morning at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

The female witness who was at the scene said the Huffmans and Koser beat Jameson with a wooden paddle-type object on the head to the point that Jameson was "severely bleeding and disoriented," Nestico wrote in the affidavit.

According to her statement, the witness allegedly tried to help Jameson walk down the hallway to the bathroom, but he collapsed before making it there.

The witness told police that Jameson was moved into the living room, where he was seated on the couch but kept slumping over before eventually falling onto the floor. Dorothy Huffman allegedly picked up Jameson's head, placed a pillow underneath it, and then slammed his head into the pillow, according to the affidavit.

Jameson died a short time later.

Thomas Huffman and Koser then wrapped Jameson's body in a comforter and carried him out into the woods behind the residence, the witness told police. She related she saw Thomas Huffman and Koser with shovels and flashlights. They allegedly told the witness that they buried Jameson at an area known as "the island," a portion of land northwest of the residence that is surrounded by cornfields.

The witness allegedly told police she did not contact them at the time because she was afraid of being physically threatened.

The witness, who now lives in Williamsport, was brought into the police barracks on July 12. She was asked to call Dorothy Huffman to ask about Jameson's whereabouts. The following is the transcript from the affidavit:

Witness: Asking to put flowers on the grave...

Huffman: "I'll come get you one day and we'll do somethin. Ok?"

Huffman: "I know there is flowers growing back there."

Huffman: "Yeah there's Irish's (spelling?) back there and daises. Wild daisies."

Witness: "...Tom and them took him back there right?"

Huffman: "(Sigh)...yeah."

Huffman: "We can do somethin yeah...Just watch what you say because if it gets out, we're all in trouble, you know that?"

Witness: "I'll feel bad about it."

Huffman: "So do I."

Huffman: "I know we all panicked."

Witness: "I feel bad about him getting beat up and the death."

Huffman: "I know so do I but he was dying anyway. (Witness name) he had cancer. I know he didn't deserve it from any of them and it was Billy who did the worst of it."

Huffman: "I got an odd feeling there's something more to this, should I be looking for cops at my front door? I don't know exactly where he is...so"

Witness: "So the only person who knows where he is, is Tom, right?"

Huffman: "Tom and Kayden."

After the call, police obtained a search warrant for 415 Groover Road in Delaware Township. Thomas Huffman arrived home as troopers were on the scene to serve the search warrant. He reportedly led police to a heavily wooded area where he said Jameson was buried.

During a formal interview, Thomas Huffman admitted to striking Jameson several times with his fists and a wooden paddle-type object on the night of his death. Thomas Huffman also confessed to carrying Jameson's body and burying him with the help of Koser, Nestico wrote.

Dorothy Huffman and Koser were located in Williamsport and were taken to the Montoursville state police barracks for questioning. Dorothy Huffman reportedly admitted to police she struck Jameson during the assault and knew about his subsequent death and burial on her property.

The Huffmans and Koser also were charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. All three await a date for preliminary hearings.

