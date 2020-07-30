A Williamsport man allegedly "paraded" three juveniles through a home at gunpoint before assaulting an adult victim, Agent Jason P. Bolt of the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

At a preliminary arraignment on Tuesday, Lycoming County District Judge Jon E. Kemp denied bail for Cecil Thompson, 28, due to the nature of the offense and because Thompson currently is on state parole.

In a July 28 criminal complaint, Bolt said Thompson knocked on the rear door of a home in the 900 block of High Street, Williamsport, on May 18.

Thompson asked the 10-year-old girl who answered the door to see "Lisa," according to the affidavit.

"When the juveniles replied that no one by that name lived there and began to close the door, Thompson forced his way into the door, pulled out a black/silver handgun, pointed it at the three juveniles and told them to 'get on the ground and be quiet' or he would shoot them," Bolt wrote.

The children were a nine-year-old female, a 10-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, according to court records.

"After asking about the other occupants in the residence, Thompson then paraded the trio of juveniles to a second-floor bedroom where [an adult victim] was," Bolt wrote.

Thompson then reportedly pointed the firearm at the adult victim and told everyone to "be quiet and sit down" inside the room, according to Bolt's affidavit.

"At that time [the adult victim] quickly grabbed a large nearby flashlight and began swinging it repeatedly at Thompson, which then began a brief altercation in which Thompson struck [the adult victim] in the head, knocking her to the floor," Bolt wrote.

The adult victim "continued to strike Thompson in the legs," until he ran from the bedroom and fled out of the residence, according to police.

Thompson was recorded on surveillance cameras attached to the perimeter of the residence, the affidavit states.

"Thompson is observed to stop and watch [the adult victim] and another adult female carrying groceries into the house, after which he raises his mask onto his face and approaches the residence," Bolt wrote.

On June 5, the victims "immediately recognized" Thompson as he was walking past their residence in work clothing, according to the affidavit.

Police then showed a photo of the suspect to the employer, who reportedly identified Thompson.

Thompson was charged with one first degree felony count of burglary (person present, bodily injury crime), three second degree felony counts of unlawful restraint of a minor, and one second degree felony count of criminal trespass.

He also was charged with one count of unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, four counts of terroristic threats, five counts of simple assault, and one count of possession of a weapon - all misdemeanors.

Thompson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Christian D. Frey on Aug. 4.

