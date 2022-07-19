Williamsport, Pa. — The negligence of staff at Northumberland County Prison, including a female corrections officer who was allegedly flirting with other inmates rather than monitoring a suicidal one, is the basis of a wrongful death lawsuit filed last week by an inmate's family.

Sean R. Beers Jr., 34, of Paxinos, was incarcerated at the prison when he died by suicide on Sept. 15, 2021. His mother and administrator of his estate, Sherry Beers of Paxinos, filed a lawsuit on July 14 at the U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport. Defendants named in the complaint include former prison warden Bruce Kovach and a female corrections officer known as "Mary Doe."

According to the complaint, Beers had told prison staff he was having suicidal thoughts prior to his death in September. The day of his death, Mary Doe was working the area near Beers' cell and was "flirting" with another inmate. Doe allegedly left Beers unattended in his cell and did not check on him for an extended period of time.

Later that day, Beers was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After the incident, other inmates allegedly confronted Doe and blamed her for Beers' death, according to the complaint. The lawsuit contends that Beers was not screened properly for mental health needs after he was committed to the prison on May 12, 2021. Beers had been committed on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

The prison also was short-staffed at the time and employees, including Doe, were not properly trained to recognize inmates' suicidal tendencies, according to the complaint.

"Defendants knew or should have known that prior inmates had utilized their bedsheets as ligatures, but Defendants consistently and indifferently failed to take proper precautions to stop said suicides and/or attempted suicides," the complaint stated.

Beers' family filed the lawsuit based on Wrongful Death Act and is seeking $75,000 in damages and compensation on four counts of wrongful death, survival claims, and civil rights. Beers' parents and three children are named as survivors entitled to compensation.

The Northumberland County Commissioners, Samuel J. Schiaccatano, Joseph M. Klebon, and Kymberley L. Best, also were named as defendants in the lawsuit. The commissioners, as well as Kovach, knew or should have known of the need to hire more corrections officers. They also should have known of the need to correct and improve training, supervision, and discipline for staff, according to the lawsuit. Kovach retired earlier this year.

When reached by phone Monday, the county commissioner's office said they had no comment.

In May, another family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kovach and the commissioners also claiming staff neglected their loved one's mental health needs. Timothy McAndrew, father and administrator of the estate of Meghan K. McAndrew, claimed in the lawsuit that staff failed to assess and monitor her properly for suicidal tendencies. Meghan McAndrew she was found dead in her cell on Feb. 11, just one week after her commitment.

Related Reading: Father of female inmate who died by suicide files wrongful death lawsuit against Northumberland County

Beers' estate is being represented by attorney Joseph Orso of Williamsport.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.