Family duct-taped during Wellsboro armed home invasion: PSP
Article reprinted with permission from First News Now.
Wellsboro, Pa. – A home invasion occurred early Thursday morning, September 24, in Charleston Township.
FNN learned that an armed robbery occurred at a mobile home along the 1900 block of Charleston Road around 3:00 a.m. FNN is withholding the name of the homeowner due to traumatic events that unfolded.
It was related to Pennsylvania State Police, who are still investigating this home invasion, that two unknown masked men wearing dark clothing entered the home and duct-taped three of four occupants and held them in the residence.
The victims were two adults and one juvenile male. (No information was provided on the fourth occupant of the home).
One male intruder was armed with a handgun, while the other male was armed with a handgun and a knife.
The robbers retrieved a safe from inside the residence. Police reported that approximately $2,500 to $2,900 dollars in cash was stolen from the safe. After the theft, both suspects fled the home.
Police noted that there were no injuries in this home invasion.
Pennsylvania State Police stated that their investigation into this incident is ongoing.
If anyone has information on this home invasion, please contact them at (570) 662-2151. Case No. PA2020-1354817.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
