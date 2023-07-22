Lewisburg, Pa. — It was an emotional afternoon at the Union County Courthouse, as family members of murder victim John Nichols addressed the court and convicted murderer Myrle Evelyn Miller during her sentencing.

Lehigh County Senior Judge Edward Reibman sentenced Miller to serve a mandatory life sentence in state prison for first-degree murder. She also received a consecutive sentence of 148 to 294 months for five felony counts of forgery, insurance fraud, theft by deception, perjury, and dealings in proceeds of unlawful activity. Reibman ordered Miller to pay restitution of $395,546.

Both of Nichols' daughters spoke and addressed Miller, who sat with her attorney Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer. Nichols' daughter, Lori Heddings, looked toward Miller as she told her, "Your soul is just too dark to feel anything." She added, "I believe, Myrle, you are the true definition of evil."

Nichols' other daughter, Tammy Lawton, called Miller an "evil thing." "Instead of leaving after taking all of his worldly possessions, you took his life." At least three other family members addressed Miller and called her "evil."

Nichols' niece, Brenda Trytek, told the court Miller would not allow Nichols to speak to her as she struggled with cancer for nine months. "I was fighting for my life, and you were taking his life," she said through tears.

Nichols' sister Brenda Kline and cousin Nettie Nichols-Daubert also gave statements. Kline said when she first met Miller, she "knew she wasn't for my brother." She held a picture of Nichols as she spoke. Nichols-Daubert told Miller, "He trusted you with all his money and you murdered him."

After an intense trial that lasted close to a week, Miller, 78, was found guilty on April 23 on charges of murder, forgery, perjury, theft by deception, and dealings in proceedings of unlawful activities. She had been accused of poisoning her husband in 2018 and stealing thousands of dollars from him over a period of six years. Prosecutor Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck assisted Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson in prosecuting the case. She was not able to attend the sentencing on Friday.

Nichols was 77 at the time of his death on April 14, 2018. He died at the couple's Lamey Road home in Millmont after taking a lethal dose of blood pressure medication Verapamil. Miller administered the medication to Nichols, knowing it would make his heart fail.

Miller was arrested and committed to jail without bail in 2021 after a state grand jury brought forth the charges. The grand jury report accused Miller of impersonating Nichols when she called his insurance company in order to withdraw funds. She also forged checks with his name in order to withdraw money. Miller is accused of taking more than $27,000 from Nichols' insurance policies and bank accounts. She also coerced him into making her his power of attorney. Nichols was not aware that Miller had been withdrawing his funds. By the time he died, several of his accounts were overdrawn.

"You not only stole from someone else, but you stole from your husband," Reibman said. "You violated marital trust."

Miller's lack of emotion during the trial and during her sentencing also came into question. "You saw the reaction of a sociopath to the verdict," said Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson. "She was blank-faced." Johnson added that she never addressed the family or expressed remorse. Ulmer said, "My client's reactions in the courtroom are not necessarily indicative of her feelings." He added that counsel had advised her to stay calm when the verdict was read.

Reibman asked Miller if she wanted to speak, but she declined, despite him and Johnson reminding her that there would not be another opportunity to speak. Miller also did not testify at her trial.

Miller, who was confined to a wheelchair, was led out of the courtroom and back to the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, where she has been housed since transferring there in June from Columbia County Prison. Miller will be credited for the 786 days she has served so far.

Reibman said Miller has 10 days to file a post-sentence motion. If she does not file a post-sentence motion, she has 30 days to file an appeal to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Reibman also said the pre-sentence investigation report noted Miller does not have assets. He did not want anyone to get the impression that Miller would come up with a large sum of money any time soon for restitution.

