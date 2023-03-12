Winfield, Pa. — A family in Union County assaulted a state trooper who was attempting to serve a Children and Youth Services court order, state police at Milton say.

Trooper Yedlosky went to the home on March 9 at Maze Lane, Union Township, to serve the order to the Miller family. Police say the family was uncooperative and would not comply. Troopers had to force entry into the home.

Zedekiah Miller, 21, punched Yedlosky in the head multiple times, police say. Two other family members, Keziah Miller, 19, and Desiree Miller, 43, also resisted police.

All three eventually were taken into custody and charged. Zedekiah was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of simple assault, resisting arrest, and related charges. District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe arraigned him and set bail at $35,000.

Desiree and Keziah face misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, and summary criminal contempt. Judge Rowe set bail at $15,000 for Desiree and $10,000 unsecured for Keziah. All three will have a preliminary hearing April 6 at Rowe's office.

Docket Sheet Zedekiah Miller

Docket Sheet Desiree Miller

Docket Sheet Keziah Miller

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.