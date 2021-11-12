Williamsport, Pa. -- “I’m still just lost on everything, I don’t want to believe it,” Joshua Snyder told WNEP in an interview about the discovery of his daughters' remains that aired November 9. “I just want to get answers and find out exactly what happened all these years. What led up to everything.”

Snyder, 31, of Muncy, is the father of Nicole, 6, and Jasmine, 4, unaccounted for since 2015, found buried on a square of property off Livermore Rd. in Hepburn Twp. the weekend of November 5 and 6, 2021.

Old Lycoming Township Police, FBI, and Pennsylvania State Police converged on the property north of Williamsport to search for remains they believed to be buried there after Lycoming County Children & Youth launched an investigation into another child living on the property, a seven-year-old boy.

Now in child protective services, the youngest Snyder child was the subject of a Lycoming County Children & Youth investigation, which allegedly led the local police, Pennsylvania State Police, FBI, and U.S. Marshals to look for the missing girls.

Was Snyder allowed to see his children?

Joshua Snyder was tangled in a Protection from Abuse order (PFA) with Marie Snyder over a period between May 29, 2015 and Sept. 21, 2021, according to court documents.

He was first evicted from the 653 Livermore Rd. property, and ordered no contact with Marie Snyder, 26, the children’s mother, on May 29.

Snyder did, however, have visitation rights to his three children under the supervision of Lycoming County Children & Youth, initially granted in a June 10, 2015 PFA order that continued through July 1, 2015.

“The Defendant shall have supervised custody/visitation with the children at a minimum of one time per week. Defendant’s supervised custody/visitation shall be under the supervision of Lycoming County Children & Youth Services at the Sharwell Building. Defendant shall immediately contact John Lamoreaux, the Visitation Supervisor at (number provided). If Children & Youth has difficulty with Mother cooperating, they shall immediately contact the court.”

Joshua Snyder filed a complaint to the court against Marie Snyder regarding her apparent failure to meet at designated times or communicate information about the children.

He cited, "failer [sic] to allow me visitation of [name redacted] 5/14/15-5/16/15 and 5/21/15-5/23/15. Failer [sic] to inform me the 5/25/15 of Hospital visit for Nicole Snyder. Failer [sic] to show up 5/28/15 at Walmart to exchange custody."

It’s not clear if Lamoreaux or Children & Youth contacted the court during this time. Lamoreaux is “not with Children and Youth” any longer, according to Matt Salvatori, the agency’s director. “I don’t want to discuss John Lamoreaux,” Salvatori told NorthcentralPa.com in an interview Nov. 10.

Children & Youth investigate a case “when a report is generated to the agency,” said Salvatori. Supervised visitations may occur in their building, with a designated supervisor, but Salvatori said the agency is not required to report non-compliance of a parent if the child or children in question are not actively under Children & Youth investigation.

Snyder loses rights to visitation

On Sept. 21, 2015, in another PFA hearing, Marie Snyder testified, "Joshua said that if he ever found me, he would use a gun on me. He used to hit me and push me. I'm scared for my life," according to court documents.

At that time, court records indicate that Joshua Snyder "failed to appear" to the hearing, and was denied visitation rights from Sept. 21, 2015 to Sept. 21, 2018.

Joshua Snyder told WNEP, “I couldn’t go up to the residence. I couldn’t be anywhere near the property. I had to stay so far away,” he said on camera. “If I seen [sic] them in public, I had to go and turn and walk the other way. I couldn’t be anywhere near them.”

Snyder said he couldn’t talk, “couldn’t conversate, I couldn’t even message them.”

When the PFA against Joshua Snyder expired in September 2018, and the children's father could once again advocate for his rights, he again failed to appear, according to court documents.

According to Old Lycoming Township Police, six-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Snyder died or was killed and buried in the property's backyard in 2016. Jasmine Snyder was estimated to have died or been killed in 2017 and subsequently buried in the backyard, according to authorities.

In what Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Christopher Kriner and Lycoming County DA Ryan Gardner would later call a “travesty of colossal proportions," it seems the girls--after the final PFA was put in place against Joshua Snyder, and after Snyder failed to show to further hearings-- fell through every possible safety net in place to save children from what was their eventual fate.

Now in custody

Marie Snyder is currently being held without bail at the Lycoming County Prison on two counts of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and second-degree misdemeanor obstruction.

Also in custody is Snyder's girlfriend, Echo Butler, 26, charged with two counts of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and one count of second-degree misdemeanor intimidation, retaliation, or obstruction in child abuse cases.

Michele Butler, Echo’s mother, is charged with two counts of felony Endangering the Welfare of Children and one count of misdemeanor Obstruction in Child Abuse Cases.

Joshua Snyder, who declined further interviews with NorthcentralPa.com, told WNEP he was at a “complete loss” over the situation. “I just thought that the kids were fine,” Joshua Snyder told the news outlet. “That they were with their mother. That they were just avoiding all of us.”

NorthcentralPa.com will continue to report on this ongoing investigation.