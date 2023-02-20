Mifflinburg, Pa. — Police say an employee at Ritz-Craft in Mifflinburg sold wire from the company on Facebook Marketplace for $400.

The alleged theft was discovered when the person who bought the wire contacted management at Ritz-Craft in July. The buyer told the managers that he purchased the 12/2 wire from a Jeff Wells, also known as "Chow." The buyer stated he knew Wells, 33, of Beavertown, worked at Ritz-Craft and later realized the wire was potentially taken from the factory, according to Sgt. Tracy Fetterman of Mifflinburg Police Department.

Police checked product numbers on the wire and matched it up to product numbers of the wire at the Mifflinburg plant.

When Fetterman interviewed Wells, he said he did not steal the wire but admitted to selling it. Wells told police that he knew the wire was stolen by another Ritz-Craft employee but would not tell them who that employee was.

Fetterman set up another interview with Wells for Jan. 9 to give him "one more opportunity to be honest," but he failed to show up, according to the affidavit.

Wells, whose legal name is Muhammad Geoffrey Wells Biniskandar, was charged with receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is set for March 14 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

