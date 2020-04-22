Jersey Shore, Pa. – Police are investigating a Facebook extortion scam in which a suspect hacked into a victim’s phone and stole a nude video.

A man from Watson Township, Lycoming County, was contacted on April 18 via Facebook by a suspect using a fraudulent account, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

After the victim accepted the friend request and started speaking with them, the suspect was able to hack into his phone. The suspect then retrieved a nude video of the victim. The suspect threatened to post the nude video publicly unless the victim paid them $3,500, police said.

The victim realized it was a scam and contacted PSP. He did not send the money, police said. The investigation is ongoing.