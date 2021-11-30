Montoursville, Pa. — Detectives said a woman was so cooperative with officers, she led them to marijuana and money in her residence after a consent to search it.

Courtney Elizabeth Bresnak, 22, of Montoursville allegedly admitted the $166 located with the 125.5 grams of marijuana, came from the sale of it. Montoursville officers said they were tipped off by members of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, who said there was potential drug activity in the area.

According to an affidavit, surveillance was set up on a residence near the 400 block of Jordan Avenue in Montoursville.

“After only a matter of minutes, NEU Detectives reported observing a hand-to-hand transaction with a suspect vehicle,” Montoursville Police officer Bill Hagemeyer wrote.

Officers said they stopped that vehicle and the driver admitted to the purchase of $40 worth of marijuana from Bresnak. Contact was then made with Bresnak, who led officers to the marijuana that was also with scales and numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Bresnak was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records show she was released on Nov. 22 after posting $15,000 monetary bail.

Bresnake has a preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman on Dec. 13.

Docket sheet