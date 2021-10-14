Williamsport, Pa. —Maintenance staff made an unfortunate discovery as they attempted to spray a property on the 600 block of 2nd Street in Williamsport.

Williamsport Bureau of Police were notified and called to the scene after workers discovered a 23-month-old and 11-month-old alone. According to the affidavit, the children were discovered in a second-floor room at the residence.

As police investigated, Deionne Ellen’Nayle Morton, 20, of Williamsport came back to the residence.

“I spoke with Morton, who stated that she was gone for three maybe four minutes,” Officer Addison Gingerich wrote. “I reviewed security footage that showed Morton leave through the back door with her purse at 1155 hours. She returned to the backdoor at 1220 hours.”

According to the affidavit, Children and Youth said they had an allegation that one of the children was malnourished being investigated. Children and Youth also told authorities they responded to a call for one of the children being left alone on May 18.

Morton was charged with two counts of second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children. She is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail as she awaits an Oct. 19 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet