Sayre, Pa. — On Jan. 11, a 40-year-old man from Corning, N.Y. had his criminal case extradited from Bradford County.

Ernest Lamar Denson was charged with a felony after officers from the Sayre Borough Police Department said they stopped him and a second person at the Best Western in Sayre on Dec. 1.

According to a report, a check with dispatch showed the vehicle’s registration to be expired. Officers said they immediately noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle when the occupants exited.

Officers said they also noticed Denson continued to move his hands in and out of the pocket on the front of his sweatshirt. According to the complaint, officers noticed a clear plastic bag that allegedly contained a methamphetamine-like substance.

Officer said they immediately ordered Denson to put his hands behind his back and was placed in handcuffs.

According to the complaint, a search of Denson yielded 21.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $1,031 in cash, a bag of suspected marijuana, a second bag of suspected marijuana, and two cell phones.

According to the report, officers asked the driver if she had anything to which she allegedly admitted to having several hypodermic needles and heroin.

Police said a search turned up four hypodermic needles with a brown/red residue, one plastic bag containing a cotton swab/heroin, and one plastic bag that contained suspected heroin, officers said.

According to the complaint, field test of the suspected methamphetamine came back positive, as did the field test on the suspected marijuana. Officers said due to safety concerns the suspected heroin was not field tested.

Denson’s initial bail was set at $75,000 monetary Dec. 12 but changed to $20,000 on Jan. 11 during his extradition hearing. Court records show Denson was granted extradition on Jan 11.

Denson currently faces a felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent.