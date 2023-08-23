Williamsport, Pa. — A warrant is out for the arrest of a woman and her male companion after they allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend's home and stole cash and blank personal checks.

Adrianna Yazmine Caddell, 21, of Milton, and Benjamin David White, 19, of Elmira, N.Y., were allegedly leaving Justin Jackson's home on Aberdeen Road on July 31 as he was pulling into his driveway. Jackson, who told police he previously dated Caddell, saw White walking at the rear of his house, according to Officer Charles Schwab of Williamsport Bureau of Police. White also is an ex-boyfriend's of Caddell's, according to what Jackson told police.

Jackson went into his house and found the glass from the back door was broken. He also noticed $140 in cash was missing, as well as several blank personal checks, Schwab wrote in the affidavit. A neighbor told Schwab they saw a male and female walking quickly from a parked vehicle at the rear of Jackson's home. Fifteen minutes later, that vehicle was parked in Jackson's driveway with the male, later identified as White, in the driver's seat. Jackson told police that he did not give Caddell a key to his home when he was dating her.

During his interview with police, Jackson received a call from Woodlands Bank stating White had cashed one of Jackson's personal checks at the Newberry branch in the amount of $100. The teller told Jackson that White gave them his New York state ID card when he cashed the checks.

Through investigation, police found that another check for $265 from July 27 was forged. Jackson told Schwab he did not write either check to White.

Felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, forgery, and misdemeanor charges of theft were filed against Caddell and White at the office of District Judge Christian D. Frey.

