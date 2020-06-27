Charges were filed against a man in Towanda district court after he broke down a door while demanding money from an ex-girlfriend.

Jason White, address unknown, allegedly broke down a door to a York Avenue apartment trying to take money from an ex-girlfriend.

According to an affidavit filed by Towanda patrolman Garret Smith, police were called to the apartment just past 4 p.m. on January 17. A woman was outside waiting for the police, where they found the door damaged with the hinges pulled out of place.

The woman's niece had run up the stairs, locked it with the chain, before White broke down the door with body slams. White allegedly then put his hands around the niece's throat, demanding money.

White was charged with simple assault, attempted strangulation, criminal trespass, and burglary.