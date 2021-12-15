Potter County, Pa. — State Police were called to a home in Potter County after a neighbor spotted two young children unattended on Route 6. According to a police affidavit, the children were across the road from the residence.

Once, inside the home where the children lived, police had to force a locked door open, where they found what they initially thought was a dead body or overdose victim lying underneath a blanket.

Trooper Chip Scheller, PSP Coudersport, said it took several attempts to wake the person, but she did eventually come around. Scheller said the woman’s eyes were bloodshot and she was very lethargic.

Chantalle Elizabeth Tubbs, 25, of Coudersport allegedly told troopers she had used methamphetamine at some point over the last several days. Troopers observed injection marks on Tubbs’ arm.

After getting permission to search the home, troopers said they located narcotics and paraphernalia in the bathroom.

Tubbs was charged with two counts of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children. The juveniles were identified as a one and three-year-old.

Tubbs was also charge with two misdemeanors in intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A court summary shows Tubbs is being held at the Potter County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Annette Easton is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Docket sheet