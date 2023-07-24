Lewisburg, Pa. — Police say two teens allegedly took nude and degrading photos and videos of elderly patients while working at a nursing home in Lewisburg.

Madison Laine Cox, 18, of Montgomery, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, also of Montgomery, allegedly took pictures of Heritage Springs Memory Care patients who were nude or partially nude, according to Patrolman Gary Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. They also allegedly posed patients in the shower or on the toilet, took photos of residents who defecated themselves, and took photos or videos of those who had fallen to the floor, Heckman wrote in the affidavit.

"In some of the images and/or videos the patients appeared to be distraught or not cognizant of what is occurring," Heckman said.

Some of the images showed other staff members engaging in inappropriate or harassing behavior towards the patients.

Police have identified at least 15 victims of the abusive images and videos. Most of the patients suffered from various stages of Alzheimer's or dementia, which severely limits their cognitive abilities, Heckman said.

Here's what police say happened:

The boy was working as a resident assistant at the time the incidents occurred between Dec. 14 and April 18. Cox was working as a resident aide, Heckman said.

Police found out about the abuse on April 19 when the mother of one of the boy's classmates contacted Montgomery Area School District about the inappropriate photos and videos the boy had on his phone. The boy had shown some of the photos and videos to his classmate, who then told his mother. In turn, the mother informed the school. Police then applied for a warrant to search the phone.

Through investigation, they found Cox also had taken some of the photos and made the demeaning videos. Cox worked the same shift as the boy, Heckman said. Tammy Speece, executive director of Heritage Springs Memory Care, told Heckman in April that she had suspended the boy. Speece was aware that Cox was under investigation at the time and advised she would be suspended as well.

Heckman interviewed a family member of one of the victims at the nursing home, who told him they had filed at least three verbal complaints against the boy since December regarding his demeanor and the way he treated residents. She described the boy as being "disrespectful toward her and other residents," Heckman wrote. On March 22, she filed a written complaint to Speece regarding the boy. She requested the aide no longer have any type of interaction with her mother or be alone with her. The family member also told Heckman she heard the boy had called the facility to warn other staff members who may have been involved to immediately delete the photos and videos on their phones due to the investigation.

On May 28, Cox admitted during an interview with police that she took inappropriate photos and videos on her phone as well as the boy's phone. Cox also knew that the boy was taking the images of the patients, which is a violation of the facility's policy. Cox claimed she had approximately 12 images on her phone which were saved to her Snapchat account, Heckman wrote. She initially denied the boy had contacted her asking her to delete the photos and videos, but later admitted that he did, Heckman said.

The boy told Heckman during a June 7 interview that he got called to meet with the principal at his high school on April 19 regarding the alleged incidents and had his cell phone seized. Heckman went over the images he found on the boy's phone, which the boy admitted to taking. One of the images involved the boy taking a selfie with a female patient in the shower while she was completely nude. The boy had used a filter to distort her face, Heckman said. In another photo, a female patient was lying on the floor unconscious with the caption "Dead as Hell," Heckman wrote. The boy could not provide a valid reason for the inappropriate photos and videos. He also admitted it was primarily him and Cox taking the images, and that he had shown them to classmates at school and posted them on his Snapchat account.

Police filed 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a dependent person, including illegal use of audio, video or images and engaging in a course of conduct or acts that serve no legitimate purpose were filed against Cox. Court documents for the boy with the list of charges were not available due to him being a minor.

Cox's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

Docket Sheet

