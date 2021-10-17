Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport police said a man grabbed a woman by the hair and punched her hard enough that emergency medical response was needed.

Officers described the accuser’s injury as redness with swelling and bruising and causing severe pain and dizziness. According to the report, officers observed a large contusion on the accuser’s head.

Darryl Eugene Beck, 55, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and a summary harassment charge after officers investigated.

Once at the hospital, the accuser was evaluated for a possible brain and/or neck injury.

Beck posted $10,000 monetary bail and was released on Oct. 11. His preliminary hearing concluded his week in Lycoming County Court.

Docket sheet