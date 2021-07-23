Montgomery, Pa. – A Montgomery man who admittedly has been looking up child pornographic images on the internet for years was arrested Wednesday and received felony child pornography charges.

Joshua C. Perrus, 34, was charged with two second-degree felony charges and two third-degree felony charges of child pornography for the images investigators allegedly discovered on two cell phones in his possession, according to the criminal complaint. Perrus also received a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility.

During his arrest, Perrus reportedly told investigators that he used Google to search for child pornography and had been doing so since 2006, according to the complaint. He had typed in search terms “teen model” and “nudist kids” and had viewed child pornography approximately one to three times per week, wrote Special Agent Brittany E. Lauck of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Police were tipped off to Perrus’s internet activity in February when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted them that user “jperrus” on the Tumblr app had uploaded four child pornography miles.

In May, investigators from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General stopped at Perrus’s home on Elimsport Road to speak with him. Perrus told investigators he had sexual conversations online which he believed to be fantasy, Lauck wrote. Perrus gave written consent for the investigators to review his two cell phones but they did not find any child pornographic images.

The investigators subsequently applied for search warrants through Tumblr, Google, as well as Perrus’s internet provider and cell phone company. They found child pornographic images on the Tumblr account, according to the complaint.

On Wednesday morning, a search warrant was served on Perrus at his home. Upon conducting a forensic examination of his devices, agents took him into custody.

Perrus was arraigned by District Judge Christian D. Frey and bail was set at $75,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 2 p.m. July 30 at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp in Muncy.

