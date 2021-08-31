Muncy, Pa. – An elderly woman in Muncy Creek Township is out more than $7,000 after she fell for a Publisher’s Clearing House scam through the mail.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, in July the 86-year-old woman received fraudulent mail stating she won $2,500 through Publisher’s Clearing House. The woman sent the funds to claim the winnings.

Total lost in victim’s funds is $7,552.70, according to the police report. The funds were sent during a period between July 26 and Aug. 20.

State police are investigating.