Lewisburg, Pa.  — An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. 

State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The unknown suspect asked the victims to send money to cover costs associated with their win. 

The victims sent two checks, one for $5,770 and the other for $1,450. 

State police are reminding the public to be aware of such phone scams in which the winners are asked to send money. 

