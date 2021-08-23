Wellsboro, Pa. – An elderly woman in Tioga County recently lost $1,110.20 through an Amazon phone scam, according to state police.

The 70-year-old woman of Wellsboro was contacted via phone by a suspect purporting to be with Amazon security, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield. The suspect claimed that an iPhone had been fraudulently charged to her account and that he could get her money back if she could provide information and go to a particular website.

Related reading: What you should know about financial fraud: Area events help raise awareness

The victim followed the suspect’s directions and a total of $1,110.20 was transferred out of her bank account.