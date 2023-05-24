Selinsgrove, Pa. — An elderly man was scammed when an individual sold him jewelry that was valued at much less than what he paid.

The 70-year-old victim of Winfield was approached on May 13 by a man calling himself "Ali" outside of the Selinsgrove Walmart on N. Susquehanna Trail, according to state police at Selinsgrove. Ali told the victim he had a sick family member and was having trouble affording travel expenses.

The victim gave Ali cash but was told it wouldn't be enough to help him travel to his family. Ali then offered to sell the victim two rings and a necklace for $200. The victim was led to believe the jewelry was actually worth several thousand dollars.

However, the victim later found out the jewelry was worth much less than the $200 he paid, according to Trooper William Shreve.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Shreve at 570 374-8145.

