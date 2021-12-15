Loyalsock Township, Pa. – An elderly victim in Lycoming County was scammed out of $20,000 after an unknown suspect called him and impersonated his grandson.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were notified on Dec. 7 that the caller had contacted a 73-year-old man in Loyalsock Township. The caller pretended to be the victim’s grandson and said he needed $20,000 for bail money because he was arrested. The victim then sent the caller $20,000.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.