INDECENT EXPOSURE
Canva

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An elderly man is accused of exposing his genitals at Riverfront Park in Loyalsock Township. 

State police at Montoursville say a 20-year-old man was at the park shortly after 8 p.m. March 21 when the older man exposed himself. Police later identified the suspect, who is 87-years-old. 

Police say they are continuing to investigate. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.