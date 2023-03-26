Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An elderly man is accused of exposing his genitals at Riverfront Park in Loyalsock Township.

State police at Montoursville say a 20-year-old man was at the park shortly after 8 p.m. March 21 when the older man exposed himself. Police later identified the suspect, who is 87-years-old.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

