Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A speeding motorcyclist lost his temper with an elderly Montoursville man and attacked him in his driveway, sending the man to the hospital, police say.

On July 19 at 2 p.m., the suspect was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock Township.

"The operator arrived at the end of the road and turned around to travel (westbound) on Lincoln Drive, again at a high rate of speed," wrote Trooper Anthony Mazzone of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The 76-year-old man, who was outside his house and on foot, approached the motorcycle operator near the 2700 block of Lincoln Drive and told him to slow down, Mazzone said.

As he turned away and walked down his driveway, police said the operator got off his motorcycle and struck the man in the face and head from behind. The man was knocked unconscious and transported via ambulance to the hospital where he required staples and stitches to the head.

"The Victim also suffered a concusssion and large bruising in the face, eye, and head area," wrote Trooper Mazzone.

The suspect is described as a white, non-Hispanic male, wearing a light blue bandana on his head and a black leather motorcycle vest style jacket. He is believed to be 6'1" to 6'3" and approximately 260 pounds. He's estimated to be between 45-55 years of age with a slight stubble beard that was gray in color, according to police.

The motorcycle he was driving is black.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700 and reference incident number PA2022-788105.

