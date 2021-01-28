Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg Police officers were dispatched to the Weis Market on 725 Columbia Boulevard on Dec. 18 around 7 p.m. for a retail theft complaint.

According to a complaint, June and Daniel James Berlitz, 70 and 71, of Drums are accused of failing to scan items at the store on several occasions. Officers said surveillance video showed the couple fail to pay for a combined 124 items that totaled $1,144 on five separate occasions.

According to officer Nicholas Szkodny, he spoke with an Organized Crime Investigator for Weis Market, who said an employee had reported an alleged theft at one of the self-checkout registers located in the store.

Szkodny said the employee told him he viewed surveillance video and observed a male and female allegedly fail to “ring up” items. The employee told Szkodny the couple allegedly scanned and paid for some of the items located in their cart.

According to the report, the couple allegedly used their club card during the purchase. Szkodny said the employee was able to get Daniel’s name from the card, which led him to a vehicle registration number.

Szkodny said he reviewed surveillance video of the dates of the alleged theft. According to Szkodny, the people in the videos matched driver’s licenses photos of both Daniel and June Berlitz.

Court records show both Daniel and June were charged with a felony of retail theft. Daniel and June were released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Both are scheduled to appear in front of the honorable Judge Russell L. Lawton on Feb. 3 for a preliminary hearing.