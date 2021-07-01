Williamsport, Pa. — After witnessing several sales and speaking with an informant, authorities allege that two people ran a drug dealing “business” from a home located on Cherry Street in Williamsport.

Tiffany Harman, 42, and Bruce Junior Perry, 60, both of Williamsport, face several felonies stemming from the operation police said they uncovered.

According to Detective Michael Caschera of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Officer, he observed a several people enter the residence and leave within a few minutes. Caschera said this is a common practice in a “base of operations” for selling narcotics.

Authorities were tipped off to the home by an informant who told officers he bought crack from people at the residence more than 100 times. The informant admitted this to officers after he was observed leaving the residence and then being stopped with $80 worth of crack.

A warrant was approved based on the informant’s information and Caschera’s observations from outside the residence. The search warrant was executed. Officers said they discovered both Bruce and Harman inside the master bedroom with cocaine, heroin, and cash.

A search of the residence turned up eight grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin, and approximately 135 pills of oxycodone along with $4,000 in cash. Officers said the pills were located inside a black bag that contained Harman’s Pennsylvania ID card.

Harman was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and conspiracy. Both felonies. She was also charged with third-degree felony criminal use of a facility.

Harman is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $35,000 monetary bail as she awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 13.

Perry was charged with both felonies, but because officers said Harman set up the initial drug deal with her phone she was also charged with the third-degree felony.

Perry is free on $25,000 monetary bail after a bondsman posted it on June 3. Perry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 27 with Judge Christian Frey.