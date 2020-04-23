Eight people recently were arrested for drug possession in Mill Hall Borough when Pa. State Police at Lamar served a search warrant on a Danis Street home.

The following arrestees will have drug possession charges filed against them in through District Court 25-3-02, according to a March 17 press release by investigating officer Andrew Adams:

Samantha McGregor, 20, of Lock Haven

Colton Wagner, 23, of Mill Hall

Alvin George, 18, of Beech Creek

Demetri Perkins, 18, of Mill Hall

Anthony Cronmiller, 23, of Flemington

Andrew Gallagher, 23, of Lock Haven

Michael Brown, 22, of Mill Hall

Ryan Danneker, 35, of Loganton

Police said they received "credible information" about illegal drug use at the residence on the 200 block of Danis Street on April 7, 2020.

A search warrant was issued through District Judge Frank P. Mills, and was served around 9:45 p.m. April 7.

"During the search, several miscellaneous pieces of drug paraphernalia, along with marijuana and other controlled substances were located inside the residence," Adams wrote.

Drug charges haven't been filed against the arrestees yet, according to a Unified Judicial System Portal docket search on April 23.