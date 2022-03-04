Beavertown, Pa. – The sound of gunfire early the morning of Feb. 22 led to charges for a Snyder County man.

PSP Selinsgrove were called to Moon Shadow Lane, Adams Township, shortly after 6 a.m. for a report of a person shooting guns. Troopers found Brandon Wheader, 33, of Beavertown, was the individual who was firing guns, according to a release.

However, Wheader was not to possess firearms due to a previous conviction. Troopers seized multiple firearms from his residence.

Wheader also was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Police continue to investigate.



