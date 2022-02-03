New Berlin, Pa. – It was a Dunkin Donuts napkin left hanging in the driver’s side door of a stolen vehicle that led police to the suspect in Union County.

David A. Gockley, 26, of Winfield, allegedly took the vehicle early the morning of Dec. 31 from a residence on Front Street in New Berlin and drove it to the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru in Selinsgrove, according to the arrest affidavit. Gockley returned to New Berlin later that morning and left the vehicle parked in a field, with the napkin hanging in the door.

The victim told police she had parked her vehicle at her residence the night before and left the keys in the cup holder with the doors unlocked. She discovered the vehicle was missing at 10:35 a.m. that morning. A short time later, the vehicle was found parked in a field south of the victim’s residence.

When police responded to the scene, they found the Dunkin Donuts napkin in the vehicle along with a receipt time stamped 6:06 a.m. Dec. 31 inside the vehicle. Police called the restaurant and were able to obtain a screenshot of Gockley at the drive-thru taken from surveillance footage, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Colton E. Killion of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

While police were on the scene, a man riding his bike spoke to troopers and told them he was heading to a business in the area. That man was later identified as Gockley, Killion wrote.

The Union County Sheriff's Office posted the screenshot of Gockley at Dunkin Donuts on their Facebook page on Jan. 4, stating that the man was a person of interest in a case. Police were able to connect Gockley to the vehicle theft and made contact with him a week later. Gockley admitted to police that he had taken the vehicle and had driven it to the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru, Killion wrote.

Felony theft and receiving stolen property charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, who set bail at $15,000 monetary.

Gockley also was charged last month for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a victim’s driveway on Jan. 5 in Jackson Township, Snyder County. Gockley was apprehended a short time later after he was spotted driving the stolen vehicle on Tame Deer Road. T

hrough investigation, police also connected Gockley to a Dec. 28 vehicle theft from Bucher’s Auto Sales in Jackson Township.

Related Reading: Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Snyder County

Gockley remains in Snyder County Jail on those previous charges.

Docket Sheet Union County

Docket Sheet Snyder County

Docket Sheet Snyder County 2