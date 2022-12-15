Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant out for his arrest.

As Peterman was being taken into custody, troopers found two Ziploc bags with a substantial amount of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Charges of possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and related traffic summaries were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl. Peterman remains in Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

