A 40-year-old West Decatur woman was arrested by state police at Rockview after they reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and stolen checks inside her vehicle.

Trooper Ryan Marcinko said he watched Alyssa R. Emigh commit a traffic violation near Alder and North Second Streets, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, around 4:42 p.m. on May 4.

"During the course of the traffic stop, the accused was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, related drug paraphernalia, and stolen checks," Marcinko said in a May 7 press release.

Charges to include receiving stolen property will be filed against Emigh in district court, police said.