Sayre, Pa. — A Binghamton, N.Y. man facing a first-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm prohibited is scheduled for a formal arraignment on April 12, according to court records.

David Chara Ross, 37, was charged with the first-degree felony along with a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resist arrest and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct engage in fighting.

Ross was held on $50,000 monetary bail on Jan. 17 but was released on Jan. 22 after he posted the amount, according to court records. Ross posted through Surety Bonds in Sayre.

Officer Thomas W. Zerbrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department said he responded to a call for a disturbance at the Best Western in Sayre on Jan. 17.

Officers said as they exited their vehicle in the parking lot, they could hear yelling from the fourth floor of the building. According to the report, a strong odor of marijuana was detected as they made their way to the room.

Zerbrowski said he made contact with an occupant in the room, identified as Ross. As Zerbrowski spoke with Ross, he said the other occupants in the room could be heard yelling.

Officers told Ross due to the nature of the call and the hostile scene they were going to pat him down. Zerbrowski said Ross attempted to pull away from him twice as he attempted the pat down.

Officers said they tackled Ross and told him to stop resisting. According to the report, a male in the room approached officers, but was pushed back. Officers said they called for assistance and placed all occupants under arrest for disorderly conduct.

As officers arrived on scene, Ross allegedly told Zerbrowski he had a “22” in his front pocket. Zerbrowski said an officer discovered a Walter P22 in Ross’ left front jacket pocket. Officers also discovered a magazine with nine rounds of ammunition.

Ross allegedly told officers he purchased the firearm from "a guy" in Binghamton. According to the report, Ross also told officers he was a felon and not supposed to have a firearm.

Ross is schedule for a formal arraignment on April 12.